Alia Bhatt wants to work with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone in a multi-heroine film

Gone are the days when Bollywood actresses were at loggerheads with each other. These days actresses praise each other even if they are not best friends. And now reportedly, Alia Bhatt who is good friends with Katrina and Deepika wants to work with her besties.

Recently, during an interaction with DNA, Alia said that she would really like to be a part of a multi-heroine project. "I’ve never been offered such a movie. I haven’t rejected a film because it was a two-heroine outing. Instead, I want to do something which has only women. I think we will have amazing camaraderie and it will be a fun film."

When asked about the heroines she would like to work with, Alia said, "Katrina is one of my closest friends, so we keep talking about doing a film. It’s the same with Deepika. It will be amazing to act in a movie with such powerful women. I’ve made a pact with Kat and DP that we will do films together."

Alia has often openly expressed her fondness for Katrina at several events and occasions. But her friendship with Deepika Padukone came into limelight when the Udta Punjab star went crazy over Deepika's look in Padmaavat.