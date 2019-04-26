  3. Bollywood
Alia Bhatt was my batchmate and Sara Ali Khan is my friend says newbie Karan Kapadia

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt was my batchmate and Sara Ali Khan is my friend says newbie Karan Kapadia

Karan Kapadia is making his Bollywood debut with Blank.

back
Akshay KumarAlia BhattblankKaran KapadianepotismSara Ali KhanSunny Deol
nextHere's how Akshay Kumar reacted watching parts of Karan Kapadia's Blank

within