Alia Bhatt was my batchmate and Sara Ali Khan is my friend says newbie Karan Kapadia

Onkar Kulkarni April 26 2019, 4.41 pm April 26 2019, 4.41 pm

Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia is making his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol starrer Blank. The young actor plays the antagonist in the film, which also boasts of a special song featuring Akshay Kumar. Coming from a filmy family, Karan has links with the younger stars of Bollywood. The actor says that Alia Bhatt was his batchmate as they studied together in the same school.

He says, "We studied in Jamnabai school (Juhu, Mumbai). While growing up I had anxiety and I would look at Alia and wish I was as confident as her." Ask him if he is good friends with her and he is quick to add, "I do dinner with her? No. We know each other. My aunt (Dimple) did Brahmastra with her and so I met her. We just know each other well, we don't party or do sleepovers (with buddies)."

Karan says that he is good friends with Sara Ali Khan instead. He adds, "My mom (Simple Kapadia) was friends with her mom (Amrita Singh). Likewise, my aunt was friends with her mom too. I have never attempted to make friends in the industry. They are there because of my family."

Since he has such strong links in Bollywood, a question on nepotism is bound to arise. He says, "I have nothing more to add to this debate. A lot has been spoken on this subject already. I feel if your work is good, it will speak for itself. Today no one calls Ranbir (Kapoor), Chintu's (Rishi Kapoor) son. I hope in time to come, people don't refer to me as Twinkle's cousin or Dimple's nephew."

Directed by Behzaad Khambata, the film which releases on May 3 also stars Ishita Dutta in an important role.