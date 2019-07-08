Rushabh Dhruv July 08 2019, 6.24 pm July 08 2019, 6.24 pm

The latest lovers in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have been playing peek-a-boo with the paparazzi for a very long time. However, it was during Filmfare Awards 2019 that Alia Bhatt confessed her love for boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, during her award acceptance speech. Not just this, the couple will also be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra for the very first time. What makes this movie a little special is a fact that their love story blossomed on the sets of the same. Even Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor is happy with her son dating Alia and often showers love for the actress on social media. Now just like a doting to-be-bahu of the Kapoor family, Alia wished her future mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor on her birthday. The veteran actress celebrates her 61st birthday on Monday (8th July).

The Highway star took to her Instagram account and wished Neetu Kapoor with a beautiful picture featuring the two and a huge cake. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @neetu54!! May you have the best day full of love, laughter and CAKE. Sending you the biggest & tighest hug possible (sic)," read Alia's caption.

Have a look at the sweet post shared by Alia for Neetu Kapoor below:

It was recently that Alia and Ranbir took a break from the shooting of their film Brahmastra and visited Neetu and Rishi Kapoor in New York. Rishi Kapoor is currently recovering from cancer in the Big Apple.

Check out the picture below: