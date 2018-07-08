home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Alia Bhatt wishes Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor on her birthday. Will she make it to the party?

First published: July 08, 2018 02:58 PM IST | Updated: July 08, 2018 02:58 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s romance has been the talk of the town as the two spending time in each other’s company is adding fuel to the fire. Friday night saw Ranbir in Alia’s house, and the duo along with Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt were snapped in a conversation at the balcony.

Alia, who’s neck-deep in her work commitments has wrapped up a schedule of Kalank, flew down to Europe to continue work on Brahmastra. Her co-star from the movie, Ranbir is in Paris celebrating mom Neetu Kapoor’s birthday on Sunday. Yes, it’s Neetu’s birthday and if you’re wondering where Alia’s birthday message to her is, it’s right here.

Aww! This was just posted by the actress on her Instagram page as a story.  In case you got fooled into believing that Alia is already in Paris celebrating her birthday, let us remind you that this picture is from Alia’s birthday bash in March. At the time, Neetu Kapoor flew down to Bulgaria to be a part of Alia’s birthday party and now, we are wondering if Alia will reciprocate the gesture.

Considering their personal equation and their fondness for each other, we won’t be surprised if Alia too, makes it to Paris soon. Meanwhile, here are some pictures of the birthday girl having a blast with her children.

