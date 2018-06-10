Alia Bhatt won't be hiking her fees and we know why…

Actress Alia Bhatt is currently the most sort after actress in Bollywood. The 25-year-old actress has been dominating the box office wither hit films. Alia, who made her dream Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s directorial Student of the Year in 2012, has been on the top of her game since then.

With this, one may expect Alia to be seating on cloud nine and charging a bomb for her next projects. But fortunately, all the success hasn’t made it to Alia’s head. Her last release, Raazi entered the Rs 100 crore club and then there were rumors doing the rounds that Alia will soon be hiking her fees. But looks like this is just a rumor and there’s no truth to it. According to reports, a friend close to the actress has denied the news and stated that “Alia has just delivered a Rs 100 crore blockbuster. Understandably everyone thinks she will now hike her fee. But there has been no such talk. The poor girl has no money sense. She doesn’t even know how much she gets per film. It’s handled by her mother and manager.”

Time and again there have been debates over Bollywood actresses pay disparity in Bollywood. But looks like Alia isn’t bothered much about her pay cheque!