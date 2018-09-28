Alia Bhatt’s cute birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor will make you go aww!

The super talented Ranbir Kapoor who turned 36 this year, had quite a grand celebration recently. Biggies like Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar were at his residence to raise a toss. And the moment KJo released a groupie of all these stars together, it was indeed a Blockbuster!

And now, Ranbir’s alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned to make his day more special. The actress posted a candid picture of Ranbir with a caption, ‘Happy Birthday Sunshine 🌞🎂’, cute, isn’t it?

The rumored couple supposedly began dating while they were shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Alia Bhatt is reluctant to make their relationship official or even comment on it, Ranbir on the other side, has been quite honest about it. But all thanks to their appearances together and all the adorable PDA on Instagram, it is not a secret anymore! And the kind of closeness Alia shares with Neetu Kapoor, looks like she has got all the ashirvaad from the Kapoor khandaan as well! Now only time will tell, how much of love is in the air.