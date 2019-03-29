Bollywood Alia Bhatt’s magazine look is Diet Sabya's latest target, deets here

Darshana Devi March 29 2019, 6.25 pm March 29 2019, 6.25 pm

Fashion Police Diet Sabya is known to expose those who 'copy'. The sassy fashion watchdog hasn’t spared even the top celebrities by calling them out for wearing rip-offs of some original designers. The anonymous Instagram account has slowly proved to be a nightmare for Indian fashion designers. Believe us when we say that the next celebrity Diet Sabya has targeted is one of the most celebrated actors in the industry today. It’s none other than Alia Bhatt.

The Gully Boy star recently graced the cover of Filmfare magazine along with actor Varun Dhawan. During an ‘ask me anything’ session held by Diet Sabya, a user asked the virtual fashion police, "What makes you cringe?" To which, Diet Sabya replied ‘magazines and their overt references’ and posted a collage of Alia’s sporting a denim shirt and rolled up sleeves on the magazine’s cover with the original version of the picture where American singer Dua Lipa is posing in almost the same way in a denim shirt. “We mean chill the f**k out bro!” added the account as part of the caption.

This comes after the account called out Sanya Malhotra’s polka-dotted outfit a blatant rip off of an Australian brand Sheike.

Well, no one had expected the actor to come up with such an amazing reply though!

During an earlier interview with HT, the creators of Diet Sabya explained their reasons of bluntly naming and shaming renowned celebrities by saying, “Copying isn’t cool and we will make sure the online universe knows that... About time serial offenders, influential or upcoming — be called out for their mediocrity.”