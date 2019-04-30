Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan is in no mood to stretch her Twitter war with Rangoli

Abhishek Singh April 30 2019, 4.40 pm April 30 2019, 4.40 pm

Catfights are a common scene in Bollywood but with digitalisation taking over the world, the war seems to have moved to the digital space. Some are nastier than the others. The most recent one that comes to mind is that of Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel taking on the Bhatt ladies – Alia and her mother Soni. There was a war of words with more of the hostility coming from Rangoli’s end. Rangoli accused the Bhatts’ of promoting nepotism and also treating her sister Kangana Ranaut badly during her initial days in Bollywood. At a recent film promotional event held in Mumbai, Soni Razdan was quizzed about her war of words with Rangoli and the veteran actor decided to stay silent about the whole fiasco.

Soni, who was last seen in No Father's in Kashmir, is all geared up for her next film Yours Truly. This is the first time Soni made her first public appearance since the Twitter back-and-forth and the 62-year-old actor was asked about the whole story, and guess what, Soni chose not to speak about the fight and avoided.

It all started after Rangoli lashed out at Alia Bhatt saying that the young actor is surviving in Bollywood all thanks to the nepotism gang. She also accused Mahesh Bhatt of throwing a chappal at a young Kangana and denied access to her own film's screening.

Alia baby ko bachane ko nepotism gang ki khud ki himmat nahin toh tujhko aage kiya, I know during film Ungli what u did, kitna harass kiya tune Kangana ko aur kitna bada chatukar hai tu Karan Johar ka....(contd) @RandeepHooda — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house....(contd) @Soni_Razdan https://t.co/SD22ztrQ29 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

(Contd).... please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office..... (contd) @Soni_Razdan — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

Looks like Soni Razdan is in no mood to stretch this war anymore and hence wisely avoided commenting on the whole issue. Smart move!