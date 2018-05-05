Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan working on a web series?

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan is no newbie to Bollywood. The actress has worked in a number of films and has also been seen on the small screen. Her recent comeback to the big screen in Raazi will see her play mother to her own daughter Alia Bhatt and it will be the first time they’re acting together. The duo was earlier seen sharing the screen space in an ad film by a beauty brand. But Soni is not limiting herself to being in front of the camera. Recent reports say she’s closely working with a writer on a web series.

Reports suggest, Soni initially wanted to make it a film but the script demanded her a web series. Now that she has decided on the platform, the actress will soon begin the hunt for the cast.

In the trailer launch of Raazi, Alia spoke about her experience while working with her mother, “I was nervous not for myself but for her. I hoped my mother had memorised all the dialogues. I would get nervous if she forgot her dialogues. Obviously, she has worked for far longer than I have and she is a much better actor than I am and she was so chilled out. We were in Kashmir and we had a great time. It was a beautiful experience.”

Both Soni and Alia are currently busy promoting Raazi. The film revolves around an Indian spy married to a Pakistani police officer played by Vicky Kaushal. Playing a real-life character for the first time, the Highway actress also said, “I hope there is the right amount of representation so that people understand what this character went through.”