Alia Bhatt's Raazi has a steady open at the box office

Alia Bhatt has returned to the big screen after over a year. Her last film Badrinath Ki Dulhania was a huge hit and fans are expecting no less from her this time around. Her latest film Raazi, which released on Friday, will see Alia play an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani major solely to retrieve information and pass it own to Indian authorities. Alia plays a powerful role and experts believe she holds the film together. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is already raking in the money at the box office.

Raazi is marking an impressive score at the box office. According to Box Office India, collections for day-1 stand at around 8.50 crore at end of the day. The film opened well in the morning and gained momentum towards the evening and night shows. Released on Friday, May 11, it looks set for a strong weekend with a positive expectation of the numbers at the weekend box office collections. Trade expert Taran Adarsh too took to Twitter with his verdict on the numbers.

#OneWordReview...#Raazi: TERRIFIC.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

A meritorious story that deserves to be told... Brilliantly narrated by Meghna Gulzar... @aliaa08, you’re a powerhouse of talent... #Raazi unlocks your true potential as an actor... Take a bow, Team #Raazi. pic.twitter.com/8oXqOCFKnz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2018

The spy thriller is inspired from a Harinder Sikka book titled Calling Sehmat. The film was shot extensively in Kashmir and takes us back to the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Raazi sees some stellar performances, including that of Vicky Kaushal who plays the role of Alia’s husband and Pakistani army major.