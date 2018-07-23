Alia Bhatt’s recent stance on NEPOTISM is in stark contrast to her earlier one!

Ever since Kangana Ranaut dropped the N bomb on the couch of Koffee With Karan, the industry has not been able to shrug it off. Almost all the stars and star kids and also the outsiders, have given their take on nepotism. Alia Bhatt too, was one of the first ones to quip about it, last year in January, and now again, she has said something. However, we can’t help but muse over the contrasts in her statements.

“Of late, I have realised that there is no need to defend the nepotistic nature of the industry because it does exist. The reason why it has become an emotional debate is because it does exist. The reason why it has become an emotional debate is because those who don’t get a chance, it is difficult for them. If I was on the other side, I would be heartbroken. I may have felt the same way. Yes, it does exist everywhere but this is the only business where there’s no fixed funda,” she told TOI.

“I just got very lucky with my first try (Student of The Year), but you can only get lucky with that first chance,” she added.

Quite surprisingly, the Highway star had a completely contradicting opinion on the same last year (2017), after Kangana Ranaut’s statement on nepotism in Karan Johar’s talk-show left the latter out of words.

“To constantly get films just because you belong to a filmi family, is not possible. I don’t want to take any names, but there have been many examples of sons and daughters of lineage who have come and gone without achieving anything. What about that?” she spoke at an event.

Why so confused, Alia?