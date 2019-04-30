Darshana Devi April 30 2019, 2.00 pm April 30 2019, 2.00 pm

Depression, the ‘invisible illness’ that comes in many forms, is something that hasn’t spared even the biggest of celebrities. But kudos to them who have dared to come out in the open and throw light over the matter. After Deepika Padukone, it’s Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt who has publicly spoken about her experience. After revealing her fight with depression in her book Never Been (Un)Happier, Shaheen got candid about it in a recent interview with Rajeev Masand.

During her interview, she revealed a heartbreaking incident and it includes Alia and Pooja Bhatt. It was when once the three sisters went for a photo shoot and at some point, the photographer apparently asked Shaheen to leave because Alia and Pooja looked similar, they were fair, cute and she was ‘dark having spent too much time in the sun’ and a little overweight too. Speaking of how the memory still makes her uncomfortable, she shared, "It’s making me uncomfortable right now as you are talking about it. You know, women, in general, suffer a lot… Shame I think is the core of depression and it could be any form of shame, and with women, I think body image also tends to be one of the causes for shame.”

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt was once ignored because she was 'dark' and 'overweight'

“Shame is central and I wish I could make people understand that shame is central to any kind of negative feelings, depression and sadness. It stops you from being vulnerable and you constantly fear that if you will show yourself as you are, you will be rejected by society. And my self-worth was definitely affected because I was at an age where the seeds of that were sown in me,” she added.

Alia is said to have been a great support to Shaheen in all her hard times. The former too spoke about her sister’s battle with depression after learning about it. Taking to Instagram, she apologized to Shaheen for never really understanding her ‘silent moments of depression’ despite living with her for 25 years.