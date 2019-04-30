  3. Bollywood
Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt was once ignored because she was 'dark' and 'overweight'

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt was once ignored because she was 'dark' and 'overweight'

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt shares a heartbreaking story of herself.

back
Alia BhattBollywoodDeepika PadukoneDepressionEntertainmentshaheen bhattShaheen Bhatt depression
nextSaandh Ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu calls it a wrap, pens an emotional post

within