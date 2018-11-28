Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen flies off to London to pursue interior designing

Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan’s daughter, Shaheen Bhatt, has time and again fought against all the odds. Shaheen was diagnosed with depression at the age of 18, however, after receiving an immense amount of love and support, she defeated the mental illness and bounced back stronger. The Bhatt girl launched her first book - I’ve Never Been (un) Happier - on the occasion of World Mental Health Day wherein she penned her time with depression. The book was an initiative from her side to break certain stereotypes and it received a good response.
And finally, here she is. Today, on #WorldMentalHealthDay I’d like to proudly (and shakily) introduce you to my first book, I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier - an account of my life with Depression. Available for download on both Amazon and Google Books. #NeverBeenUnhappier
Well, that’s not it! Shaheen is currently gearing up to add another feather in her cap. She has enrolled at The Interior Design School in London, to pursue her long-time passion for designing.
Her mother, Soni Razdan, confirmed the news, as she said, “My dad (Narendra Nath Razdan) is an architect and my sister is an interior designer so I think it runs in the family. Shaheen has always had a flair for putting things together, making them look good. She has an eye for good quality stuff and detailing, I’m sure she is having a good time there”.
Happy birthday wonder woman 💙 My best friend, my soul mate,my person!!!! No instagram post or birthday message or call can do justice to the amount of oozing love I feel for you right now and everytime I look at your beautiful face.. I love you sir! Those eyes are an instant fix for everything that's not right.. So I think you should come back very fast because your little sister misses you too much and life is seeming not as fun without you at home!! Also we need eat some keto cake and dance on the sofas 😇✨🌟
Shaheen turned 30 on November 28 and her sister, Alia Bhatt, took to Instagram to share an emotional post for her elder sister.
Happy Birthday, Shaheen. More power to you!