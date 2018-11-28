Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen flies off to London to pursue interior designing

Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan’s daughter, Shaheen Bhatt, has time and again fought against all the odds. Shaheen was diagnosed with depression at the age of 18, however, after receiving an immense amount of love and support, she defeated the mental illness and bounced back stronger. The Bhatt girl launched her first book - I’ve Never Been (un) Happier - on the occasion of World Mental Health Day wherein she penned her time with depression. The book was an initiative from her side to break certain stereotypes and it received a good response.

Well, that’s not it! Shaheen is currently gearing up to add another feather in her cap. She has enrolled at The Interior Design School in London, to pursue her long-time passion for designing.

Her mother, Soni Razdan, confirmed the news, as she said, “My dad (Narendra Nath Razdan) is an architect and my sister is an interior designer so I think it runs in the family. Shaheen has always had a flair for putting things together, making them look good. She has an eye for good quality stuff and detailing, I’m sure she is having a good time there”.

Shaheen turned 30 on November 28 and her sister, Alia Bhatt, took to Instagram to share an emotional post for her elder sister.

Happy Birthday, Shaheen. More power to you!