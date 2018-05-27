Alia Bhatt's spy thriller Raazi races towards 100 crore club

The phenomenal actress, Alia Bhatt’s latest outing Raazi, which also starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, is doing wonders at the box office. The spy thriller is not only garnering praises and minting moolah at the domestic markets, but it is doing equally well overseas. With such a healthy pace, we are so sure that the makers of the film are really happy with the box office figures.

Why we say so? As this Meghna Gulzar’s espionage thriller was made on a budget of Rs. 37 crore, and going by the current numbers, the movie is a sure-cut blockbuster. The film has till now managed to mint Rs 96.93 crore nett. And also showed an amazing growth of more than 70 percent on its third Saturday and earned around Rs 4 crore nett.

Lastly, with as many as five films making it to the 100 crore club, the fate of Bollywood in the first half of 2018 looks good. Not to miss, this is Alia’s third film to make Rs 100 crore after 2 States and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Once again the bubbly star has proved that she is one of the most bankable actresses of Bollywood. Stay tuned to in.com for more box office updates!