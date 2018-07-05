Alia Bhatt's take on pay parity differs from most Bollywood actresses!

Pay parity has been an issue both in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. From Hollywood celebs like Jennifer Lawrence, Patricia Arquette, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep who opened up on the issue, B-Town celebs like Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have also not stepped behind either. However, actress Alia Bhatt, who has delivered several hits in a short span of time, has a different take on it. Let’s have a look on what the Highway star has to say.

Commenting on the issue, she said that Varun Dhawan has a ‘wider reach’ than her, and thus she can’t expect the same amount of money invested in her film as Varun Dhawan’s. “Investing money in a film is directly co-related to the people you are bringing to the theatre. I’m not delusional that the same number of viewers who go to watch Varun’s movies will come to see my work. He has a wider reach than me. That’s why I can’t expect that the same amount of money, which is invested in his solo-starrers, is invested in mine, too,” she told DNA.

She further added that her priority to give a nod on films lies beyond the remuneration. “Never say never, but I won’t let go of a movie that I like because of remuneration. I’ll find a way around it. I’ll still do it because the emotional attachment to my work is way more than the monetary one,” she said.

Alia, who rose to fame with SOTY in 2012, is now one of the most bankable actresses in the industry. Her recently released Raazi was a tremendous success at the box office, raking in 100 crores. The actress who has always surprised us with her choice of films, has surely made her vision clear-to prioritise more on the content than the pay. And, we can’t agree more on the same!