Alia gives us a peak of her Raazi look, reveals trailer launch date

Alia Bhatt has shared a sneak peek of herself from her upcoming film Raazi. Alia can be seen wearing a light blue kurta paired with pink salwar and chappals. She’s sitting on a windowsill of a brick wall which has some posters. From her post on Instagram, another big news was cleared. The trailer for the film will be released in ten days’ time.

Raazi will show Alia playing the role of a Kashmiri girl who gets married to a Pakistani officer (Vicky Kaushal), to spy for the Indian intelligence during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan will also play her on-screen mother in the film.

Previously, the actress had shared two pictures of her from the film, when she turned 25 last month.

Many Bollywood films had starred father-son combos, but a mother-daughter combo is rarely seen in the Hindi film industry. With Alia’s mother acting in Raazi, this would make it the first time that the pair is working together.Raazi is being produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures. The story is based on a best-seller by Harinder Sikka, titled Calling Sehmat. The film is being directed by Meghna Gulzar.