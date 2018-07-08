Alia leaves the city in style, is she headed to Paris or Bulgaria?

Alia Bhatt is a girl about town. With some great films already under her belt, the actress is staring at a very busy few coming months. This year has been particularly busy for her given that she began the year wrapping up the Raazi shoot and moving on to the sets of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Once that wrapped up in March, Alia dived straight to work with Brahmastra. After taking a break from work on Brahmastra, which is a Dharma production, Alia used her time to work on her portion of another Dharma production film Kalank. Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is a multi-starrer film that also features Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha among others. Alia took to social media to announce that she’s done with the Kalank shoot, but there’s no break for this girl. The busy actress wastes no time. Alia left the city on Saturday night to begin work on the next schedule of Brahmastra. Our paps were at the airport to give the girl a flashy farewell.

While we’re told that Alia is headed to Bulgaria for the next schedule of Brahmastra, we also know that Neetu Singh turns 60 on Sunday. The Kapoor family is in Paris to bring in her birthday and given that Alia has been hobnobbing with her beau’s Ranbir Kapoor’s family, we have enough bias to believe that Alia may well be headed to Paris too.

Paris or Bulgaria, Alia was ready for a comfortable journey. The actress chose cozy wear in various shades of green. She was seen with a relaxed shirt thrown over a top and ankle cuffed pants. She teamed the look with a nice pair of Adidas kicks. While she wore a trendy pair of sun glasses, we can’t help but wonder why she needed them at night! Her fabulously blow-dried hair needs a special mention too.

That fabulous hair we were talking about may have come from a salon session that Alia went to earlier in the evening on Saturday. Alia was seen exiting her fav salon in Juhu, probably pampering herself before the long schedule in Bulgaria. Comfy clearing seems to be Alia's go-to style statement given that she's seen here with an easy-breezy stripped tee and track pant. Also, we cannot help but 'Love' her slip-on.