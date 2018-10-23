Alisha Chinai on Anu Malik: Every allegation is true

Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra have spoken about Anu Malik being a predator in the music industry. Thanks to the #MeToo movement, these singers found their voice to speak up about the esteemed music composer. Now 90s singing sensation Alisha Chinai has spoken up about the allegations against Malik. Chinai and Malik have worked together in movies like Khuddar, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, etc. The two have also co-judged the third season of the reality show Indian Idol.

While Alisha has not revealed whether she is a victim or not, she has come in to support the women who have spoken against Malik. Talking to Deccan Chronicle about the allegations against the music composer, Alisha said, “Every word said and written about Anu Malik is true. I stand by all the women who have finally spoken up. May they find peace and closure in their lives.”

Owing to the allegations against him, Sony Entertainment Television decided to drop Malik as the judge of Indian Idol season 10. The statement from the channel said, "Anu Mallik is no longer a part of the Indian Idol jury panel. The show will continue its planned schedule and we will invite some of the biggest names in Indian music as guests to join Vishal and Neha to judge the extraordinary talent of Indian Idol season 10.”

The #MeToo movement has become a rage in India thanks to Tanushree Dutta. The actress began the campaign after she opened up about being sexually harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss and her statements gave many other women courage to speak up about misconduct they faced by the men in the industry.