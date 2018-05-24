All for equality but not Feminists! Bollywood actresses who need F classes badly

As per Oxford dictionary, Feminism is “The advocacy of women's rights on the ground of the equality of the sexes.” However, no matter how many times the word equality is stressed upon, people forget that. Credit it to the abuse of the word as well, but there are many ignorant souls out there who are confusing feminism with some other sinister word. Some of our Bollywood actresses are amongst them too, as they try to detach themselves from the F-word.

Here are the actresses who desperately need some schooling in the concept of feminism.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

While promoting ‘Veere Di Wedding’, which is ‘not a chick flick’, Kareena totally gave everyone a facepalm moment when she said, “I believe in equality. I wouldn’t say I am a feminist.” Well, they are one and the same, babe. And this happens when they are striving to break the stereotypes about women via ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

Vidya Balan

Vidya has always empowered women through her characters. Hence it came as a shock when in one of her interviews she said, “Look, I’m not a feminist but these past couple of years, the ideas of me being free, liberated and independent were being questioned. I had to find myself once again. So even though on screen, my films weren’t clicking, I was learning everyday. I was finding my voice again. Siddharth has actually been the one to help me find my voice again. This past year has been a beautiful year of not reclaiming but reinforcing the self. It has been about recommitting to myself again.” We wish she knew that the mere concept of feminism is what she just spoke about.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina’s statement is so out of context it seems she wanted to defend herself badly against the very concept of feminism. Well, given her usual choice of being an arm candy of a masochistic hero (Tiger Zinda Hai being an exception), we wouldn’t blame her. During one of her interviews, she said, “People say I am not open, but is being open only talking about your relationships? I don’t think I am feminist but I don’t think an actress should be made to speak about the men in her life when there is so much more to her and what she has achieved. We need to respect that.”

Lol. Wut?

Parineeti Chopra

While elder sister Priyanka is so vocal about Feminism and many other social causes, seems like the same has not rubbed on Parineeti. She actually seemed to be clearing a ‘confusion’ when she said, “I am very often confused to be a feminist but I am not. I am really not. Coming into Bollywood, I think definitely it has made me stronger and more responsible.”

Fun Fact: She was the brand ambassador of Haryana’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor’s statement is so confusing that we think she herself forgot the idea she wanted to convey, by the end of it. At an old interview, she said, “I am the girliest girl possible but I am a complete feminist and I will not burn my bra because I want support!”

In the words of Sweetu from Kal Ho Naa Ho, “Babe, you need help.”

Well, ladies, we hope you get the meaning right as wisdom hits you some time in life. Till then, we can keep hoping.