All hail the bride! Shweta Tripathi looks sublime on her wedding day

Actress Shweta Tripathi tied the knot with her beau Chaitanya Sharma amid a very private ceremony in Goa. Guess the most beautiful thing a bride wears on her big day? Happiness. And the second most beautiful thing? Definitely the wedding attire. Shweta decked up in a custom-made lehenga from Papa Don't Preach.

Her crimson red bottom had intricate flora motifs appliqued all over, which gave it a gorgeous finish. Her pale coral green dupatta was in perfect sync with the red skirt as well as her golden blouse. She opted for conventional bridal jewellery and decided to add a handful of flowers in that luscious bun.

Shweta's beau Chaitanya is a theatre actor known for his grip on the craft. But at the same time, he is also a passionate rapper, more popularly known as Slow Cheeta! The two share their mutual love for theatre and the stage.

Throughout the ceremony, Shweta has had a spree of amazing fashion. For her Mehndi, she wore a pretty, mid-length yellow and red lehenga by Colours and Mirrors.

We wish the newly weds happiness and completeness! :)