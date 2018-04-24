Anurag Kashyap directed romantic film titled Manmarziyan marks a comeback for Abhishek Bachchan after Housefull 3. The film, produced by Aanand L. Rai, was shot in all the exotic locations of Jammu and Kashmir. Actress Taapsee Pannu, who’s one of the lead cast of the film, shared glimpses of the shoot with her fans on social media. Taapsee also posted stories on social media with her co-star Bachchan and director Anurag Kashyap. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana.

But all is not well with Manmarziyan. Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Board has issued a notice on the filmmakers for shooting in ‘ecologically sensitive zone’. "The Tourism Board has requested them to revert within a week on how they procured the permission to shoot in the stretch, which is an ecologically sensitive zone," a source told Mid-Day.

Reportedly, actress Taapsee Pannu plays a sports shop owner who sells sports goods and has learned hockey from her parents in the film.

The duo Abhishek-Taapsee will be seen together for the first time in Bollywood. The film is expected to release by the end of this year.