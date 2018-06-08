All Parineeti Chopra wanted was a beautiful video! Here’s what Arjun Kapoor gave her instead

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are having a gala time as they film Namaste England together. They are not just debut partners, but also make for great friends. The camaraderie is genuine and is evident in all their photos and videos. The two are mostly always fighting. But that's how friends are, right? This time Pari decided to walk up to her friend and request him to take a video. The result is sure to make you smile.

Arjun played the quirky camera man while Pari played the perfect model. Arjun, however, was too busy focusing on the Big Ben in the background than on Parineeti. His followers were privy to the mischievous guy that he is.

But she didn't give up. She wanted yet another video. This time, Arjun was taking a selfie video instead!

Pari got mad, definitely. But could not help giggling too!

The team is indeed having a good time in England. Just yesterday, we got our hands on a video wherein Arjun was caught treating Parineeti 'badly'. No, it's not as serious as you think it is!

The duo are presently shooting a song which is reportedly being made on a whopping amount of Rs 5.5 crore. They will be traveling to locations such as Brussels, France and Paris among other locations, for the same. The shoot will last for 11 days.

Have fun, both of you. Just don't kill each other. ;)