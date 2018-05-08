All roads lead to Sonam Kapoor's sangeet

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding with beau Anand Ahuja is the talk of the town. Celebrations are on in full swing and the sangeet is set to get wild on Monday night. The sangeet ceremony will take place at a hotel in Mumbai and the family is already moving to the location. Siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor, dressed casually, move to the hotel with trays of sweets in tow, because what’s a party with an overdose of mithai. Fans cannot wait to get a glimpse of all the fun on social media from the revelries.

Sonam's family and close friends have been practicing for the sangeet since days with Karan Johar leading the pack. Images and videos of her cousins, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and friends Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Swara Bhasker rehearsing to the song Swag Se Swagat have been going viral. Rumour has it that Janhvi Kapoor will dance to some of her mother, the late Sridevi's, hit numbers.

The mehendi ceremony on Sunday evening was nothing short of grand. Sonam’s family and Bollywood friends ensured they made it a party to remember. They danced their hearts out, dressed in their best.

The wedding will take place on Tuesday at 11 am while the reception will be held on the same day in the evening.