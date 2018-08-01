All shades of Jhakaas! The love story of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is the jhakaas man of Bollywood whose energy can give the young guns of Bollywood a run for their money. In his sixties, he is dashing and is juggling an array of roles. His daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are gaining fame with their flair and son Harshvardhan is taking baby steps into the world of cinema. But amidst of all this, one name remains in the shadows, that of his wife, Sunita Kapoor. And when Humans of Bombay featured Anil Kapoor, his love story came spilling off the cauldron. The man blushed and how.

And guess what? His and Sunita Kapoor's story started with a prank call. If technology is blamed for making us aloof, it can also be credited for starting something new, a bit beautiful and a whole lot of exciting.

A woman who pranked all her way into the heart of a guy, got married to him in a beat, and went alone on her honeymoon. Sunita Kapoor, we guess you are the rockstar of the Kapoor clan for the sheer firecracker that you have been, but one that has stood rock-solid behind her family.

For now, let's just say Anil Kapoor did a Ted Mosby, "Now, that kids, is How I Met Your Mother," viz. Humans of Bombay.