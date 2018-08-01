All shades of Jhakaas! The love story of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is the jhakaas man of Bollywood whose energy can give the young guns of Bollywood a run for their money. In his sixties, he is dashing and is juggling an array of roles. His daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are gaining fame with their flair and son Harshvardhan is taking baby steps into the world of cinema. But amidst of all this, one name remains in the shadows, that of his wife, Sunita Kapoor. And when Humans of Bombay featured Anil Kapoor, his love story came spilling off the cauldron. The man blushed and how.And guess what? His and Sunita Kapoor's story started with a prank call. If technology is blamed for making us aloof, it can also be credited for starting something new, a bit beautiful and a whole lot of exciting.
“A friend of mine gave Sunita my number to prank call me––that’s when I first spoke to her & fell in love with her voice! Soon after, we met at a party––there was just something about her. We started talking & became friends. We used to discuss this other girl I liked - you know, if I like her or she likes me? Then suddenly that girl vanished, leaving me heartbroken – our friendship strengthened because of that! Little did I know that Sunita was the one all along – we started dating organically. It’s not like in the movies––I didn’t ask her to be my girlfriend––we both just knew. She was from a liberal family––a banker’s daughter with a modelling career & I was bekaar! She didn’t care who I was or what my profession is - none of it mattered! I lived in Chembur & she lived on Nepeansea road – it took me an hour to reach by bus. She would start screaming, ‘No come fast by cab!’ & I’d say ‘Arrey I don’t have money’ then she’d say ‘Just come na’ & pay for my cab! We dated for 10 years––we travelled and grew together. She was always clear that she won’t enter the kitchen. If I said ‘cook’ I’d get a kick! I knew I needed to become something before asking her to marry me. I went through the struggle of not getting work, but she supported me unconditionally. So when I got my first break, ‘Meri Jung’ I thought, now house will come, kitchen will come, help will come...I can get married! So I called Sunita & said, ‘Let’s get married tomorrow – it’s tomorrow or never’ & the next day, we were married! I went for shoot 3 days later & madam went abroad on our honeymoon...without me! Honestly, she knows me better than I know me. We’ve built our life; our home together. We’ve raised 3 kids & been through ups and downs. But I feel like we’re finally dating now – romantic walks & dinners have just begun! We’ve been together 45 years––45 years of friendship, love & companionship. They don’t make people like her anymore. She’s the perfect mother, perfect wife & the reason I wake up every morning, motivated. You know why? When I ask her, ‘Arrey, yesterday only I gave you so much money’ she says, ‘Woh sab khatam ho gaya...it’s all finished!’ and I jump out of bed & run to work!”
A woman who pranked all her way into the heart of a guy, got married to him in a beat, and went alone on her honeymoon. Sunita Kapoor, we guess you are the rockstar of the Kapoor clan for the sheer firecracker that you have been, but one that has stood rock-solid behind her family.For now, let's just say Anil Kapoor did a Ted Mosby, "Now, that kids, is How I Met Your Mother," viz. Humans of Bombay.