All you need to know about Kamli, Sanjay Dutt’s BFF played by Vicky Kaushal in Sanju

The much-awaited biopic titled Sanju, based on the life of Bollywood’s Baba - Sanjay Dutt is creating a storm at the box office. Masses are lauding Ranbir Kapoor for his acting chops, and Rajkumar Hirani for giving yet another masterpiece. But apart from Ranbir and Hirani, it’s Vicky Kaushal, who is also getting a lot of praise. He plays Sanjay’s bestie, Kamlesh Kanhailal Kapasi aka Kamli. However, let us tell you that it’s a fictional name as the real name of Sanjay’s bestie is Paresh Ghelani.

Vicky Kaushal in an interview revealed that he did get a chance to meet Paresh Ghelani when he was in Mumbai during the shooting of the film. However, he said that the personality of the character in the film is fictionalised while the facts and incidents remain the same in the movie. So who is Paresh?

Here’s all you need to know about Sanjay Dutt’s best buddy, read on…

Paresh had moved to the United States along with his family much early in his life. His family was earlier settled in Chicago, however, currently, they have moved to Los Angeles. Fondly named as Parya by Dutt, he stood by the superstar through thick and thin, as can be seen in the film.

Paresh (aka Kamli in Sanju) and Dutt first met in New York and bonded instantly over their love for music and other things.

Talking about Paresh’s professional life, he is a self-made wealthy entrepreneur. He is a part of companies including Moon Express and Xprize and Radimmune, according to a Pinkvilla report.

Parya enjoying his beer A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Aug 9, 2012 at 8:36am PDT

Lastly, Paresh flew to Mumbai to attend the first screening of the biopic of his best friend that celebrates their real-life bond. Known to be extremely media-shy, he was spotted with him in his car.

Meanwhile, Sanju has managed to smash many records at the box office. The film has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in just three days.