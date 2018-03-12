All you need to know about late Sridevi’s stint with politics

Bollywood buffs across the globe woke up to the unfortunate news of legendary performer Sridevi’s sudden demise on Sunday, February 25, 2017. The actress breathed her last on Saturday night in Dubai. The first ever female superstar of her generation always maintained an extremely private life and she barely spoke about her life in public. In fact, her Mom co-star Akshaye Khanna has gone on record to say that Sridevi is an “ultra non-communicator.” It was very difficult for entertainment journalists to be close to her for exclusive scoops. The 2017 release was the last time we witnessed the diva on the silver screen.

However, there were exceptions. In a rare and old interview given to Stardust, Sridevi spoke about her early life and interest in politics. Her father, K Ayyappan wanted her to follow the footsteps of her uncle, who was an MLA. But, Sridevi was not too confident about taking the plunge and ultimately gave the political world a miss.

“I do everything that my parents want me to. After entering the politics, I will seek advice from my father. After all, every politician has an adviser,” she had said.

Moreover, Sridevi did briefly campaign for a Tamil Nadu Assembly election for her dad, who was a Congress candidate for the Sivakasi Constituency in 1989. It was the first election after MG Ramachandran had died, and more than a dozen of film actors were contesting. Naturally, the presence of Sridevi was expected to add glamour in the race. Though she had moved to Bollywood by this time, the gorgeous lady was still a southern sensation. However, Sridevi refused to be a part of the political circus and confined her campaigning only to Sivakasi. She did not address any election rally but accompanied her father on his campaigns for three or four days.

Though Sridevi never entered the political arena herself, she did go on a campaign trail along with husband Boney Kapoor, for Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Amar Singh in Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, for the General Elections.

The actress who began her career as a child actor and starred in cherishable blockbusters like Mr. India, Judaai and Chandini to name a few. The pan Indian star also ruled Bollywood had also done notable films down south such as Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Moondram Pirai, and SP Parasuram.