Allah Duhai Hai teaser: Will this song be the HIT trigger Race 3 has been waiting for?

First published: May 30, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Updated: May 30, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Race 3 trailer has become viral, but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons. The Salman Khan-starrer’s trailer was fairly average and the songs Heeriye and Selfish too were quite headache-inducing. Now, the most awaited track, another version of Race anthem, Allah Duhai Hai is to be released. Salman shared the teaser of the same, and frankly, a few seconds that we see, aren’t that impressive.

The versions from the first two instalment had impressed us a lot and they are still hummed by the audiences. But we wonder if that will be the case with Allah Duhai Hai in Race 3.

Here’s what Salman tweeted:

After watching the teaser, we just hope that the full song is not as below average as the teaser.

Race 3 desperately needs a HIT kick. Will this song be that, or not? We will only come to know when it will release.

To date, the only thing about Race 3 that has become the talk of the town is Daisy Shah’s dialogue, “Our business is our business and none of your business.” Well, this one too hasn’t become famous for a good thing, all thanks to the trolls and memes over it.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Freddy Daruwala.

