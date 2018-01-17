Allahabad High Court slaps CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi with contempt notice

It seems as if Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (formerly known as Padmavati) has engulfed people connected to it in its controversies as well. The Allahabad High Court has given Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi a contempt notice for not responding to a plea against ‘Padmaavat.’ A petitioner has requested to ban the movie as it allegedly promotes the tradition of Sati.

In November 2017, the petitioner had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) requesting a ban on the movie as it allegedly glorifies the age-old tradition of Sati – the practice of a widow killing herself by jumping into the funeral pyre of her deceased husband.

Though the High Court dismissed the plea, it guided the plea-seeker to approach the CBFC, giving the board three weeks to respond to the petitioner’s plea.

Joshi has not responded to the representation yet and hence, the High Court has issued a contempt notice against him and given him three more weeks to respond to the petitioner before the next hearing on February 12.

Padmaavat is based on the epic poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, on Rani Padmavati, the queen of Chittor. According to the legend, Rani Padmavati commits Sati (known as Jauhar in the Rajput community) to protect the honour of the Rajput community to avoid being captured or raped by invaders.

The movie is slated to release on January 25.