Alok Nath in trouble, FIR against actor in the Vinta Nanda case

Bollywood actor Alok Nath has been slapped with an FIR for rape under section 376 of the India Penal Code. The charge was registered by the Oshiwara Police, as per a tweet by ANI. Writer and producer Vinta Nanda filed the FIR against Nath on November 20. Nanda had mentioned on social media about the alleged sexual assault by Nath.

Mumbai Police Additional CP Manoj Sharma says 'Oshiwara Police has registered an FIR against Alok Nath under section 376 of IPC (rape) on the complaint filed by Writer Vinta Nanda.'

“The case was filed under section 376 of IPC (rape),” Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma told the media.

After he was publicly exposed, Nath filed a defamation suit against Nanda. He even sought a gag order which demanded that Nanda would not speak to the media over the allegations. His request was however, denied. The case filed against Nath will be brought up in court next year in February, as per a report published by the Quint.

Meanwhile, the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) cut all their links to Nath. There are reports of the actor allegedly harassing several actors, besides raping Vinta Nanda.

Alok Nath’s name cropped up during the #MeToo wave that struck India when actor Tanushree Dutta visited an old allegation against Nana Patekar. After Tanushree’s revelation, many other women opened up on their harrowing stories, exposing people from the film industry, the media and even corporate offices.