image
Wednesday, November 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Alok Nath in trouble, FIR against actor in the Vinta Nanda case

Bollywood

Alok Nath in trouble, FIR against actor in the Vinta Nanda case

Debanu DasDebanu Das   November 21 2018, 11.52 am
back
Alok NathBollywoodEntertainmentMeTooRapesexual assaultTanushree DuttaVinta Nanda
nextMeet Alia Bhatt's cool grandparents who are now holidaying in Mussoorie!
ALSO READ

#MeToo movement: Vinta Nanda reacts to Alok Nath expulsion from CINTAA

#MeToo: Alok Nath expelled from CINTAA after 'due diligence'

#MeToo: Actor Aahana Kumra accuses Sajid Khan of indecent behaviour