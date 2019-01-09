Alok Nath may have been falsely accused in the rape case by Vinta Nanda, observes court

The #MeToo movement initially started in the West rose like a storm in Bollywood. Ever since former Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually assaulting her, all hell broke loose. After Dutta’s gutsy revelation, many women opened a can of worms about their horrifying experiences. Among the many survivors was writer-producer Vinta Nanda who accused Alok Nath of raping her 19 years ago. Following this, an official FIR against Alok Nath was also filed in a police station on October 18, 2018. Now as per the latest update, the Mumbai sessions court has granted anticipatory bail to actor Alok Nath.

Reportedly, while making the announcement on Alok Nath's bail, the court observed that Vinta Nanda, for her own benefit, did not lodge a report immediately after the alleged incident took place. The court also observed that there can be a possibility that the applicant [Alok Nath] has been falsely accused of the crime.

The reports further state that the court also took into consideration how the alleged sexual assault which took place 19 years ago and happened at Nanda's house, therefore there has been no possibility of squashing any proof. And now, as both the accused (Alok Nath) and survivor (Vinta Nanda) are married, no useful purpose would be served by a medical examination. The court observed that dragging Nath into a medical examination would be just like a formality.