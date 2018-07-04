Always-so-serious Mahir aka Pearl Puri has a soft side too and these pictures are a proof!

Have been a Naagin 3 fan? Then this one is a treat for you. Pearl Puri aka Mahir from Naagin 3 is our favourite character as he is the only one who seems to be a little sorted in the drama. But we do have a complaint. This handsome man never smiles when he is on screen. He is so busy being the perfect son, brother, husband and other characters that he has probably forgotten to live life. But interestingly, Pearl is quite opposite in real life. He laughs, smiles and is all thing adventurous. And yes a fitness freak too.

Pearl's pictures on Instagram are a proof that this gorgeous man has a quirk side to him too.

He is this weird combination of cute and hot, right?

Naagin 3 one of the highest TRP raker serial on Television currently and we are loving the new twist that this new series has brought in.