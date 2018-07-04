home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Always-so-serious Mahir aka Pearl Puri has a soft side too and these pictures are a proof!

Always-so-serious Mahir aka Pearl Puri has a soft side too and these pictures are a proof!

First published: July 04, 2018 05:14 PM IST | Updated: July 04, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Have been a Naagin 3 fan? Then this one is a treat for you. Pearl Puri aka Mahir from Naagin 3 is our favourite character as he is the only one who seems to be a little sorted in the drama. But we do have a complaint. This handsome man never smiles when he is on screen. He is so busy being the perfect son, brother, husband and other characters that he has probably forgotten to live life. But interestingly, Pearl is quite opposite in real life. He laughs, smiles and is all thing adventurous. And yes a fitness freak too.

Pearl's pictures on Instagram are a proof that this gorgeous man has a quirk side to him too.

Candid #📷 #mahir #pvp #love #naagin3

A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri) on

Turn everything upside down and see the fun .. ! #mahir #pvp #love #naagin3

A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri) on

Stay Healthy , Stay Fit & Love #PVP 😉 #keeploving #keepsmiling #worldhealthday

A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri) on

That's the child in me!! 😃 . . . . . #childhood #playtime #memories #throwback #innocent #lovemylife #happy #baby #kiddos #swing

A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri) on

Hello ..hello mumma .. iam coming ☎ 📞 . @pummypuri . . . . . . . . . . . . . #travel #travelling #instatravel #wanderlust #guess #liveauthentic #exploreeverything #chill #stayandwander #getoutstayout #vacation #backpacking #lostintheworld #trip #heritage #igtravel #travelstroke #getaway #insta #me #pvpians #pearlians #pvp

A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri) on

He is this weird combination of cute and hot, right?

Naagin 3 one of the highest TRP raker serial on Television currently and we are loving the new twist that this new series has brought in.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Entertainment #Instagram #Mahir #Naagin 3 #Pearl Suri #pictures #Television #tv

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All