Bollywood Amanda Cerny chills with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez at Notebook’s screening

Darshana Devi March 28 2019, 5.47 pm March 28 2019, 5.47 pm

In September 2018, Jacqueline Fernandez created quite a stir on the internet by sharing pictures with social media sensation Amanda Cerny. Jacky jokingly also mentioned in her caption that the two were ‘separated at birth’ and fans were bowled over by the cute, bubbling camaraderie they shared in their pictures. But it looks like the duo hadn’t caught up for a while until Wednesday when the Race 3 actor posted a picture with the YouTube star to let the latter know that she was majorly missing her. Guess what happened next?

Like a true BFF, Amanda seemed to have booked her first flight right after learning that Jacky had been eagerly wanting to see her. The American celeb shared a picture of her from the flight on Instagram and wrote that she is super excited for her trip. Hang on, here’s something more. Following their reunion, elated Jacqueline even tagged Amanda along with her for the special screening of Salman Khan’s Notebook in Mumbai. Here's where Amanda met the B-Townies who graced the event and even clicked a sweet selfie with Salman. The picture sees her blowing a kiss to the camera while Jacqueline and Salman pose in the background.

Three stunning stars in one frame indeed got us love-struck!

Jacqueline even treated fans with an inside video from the event, where both she and Amanda are seen dancing to the tunes of Bumro from Notebook.

In 2017, Amanda put up an IG post asking fans for suggestions on the Bollywood actor and director she should work with. Surprisingly, a lot of her fans expressed their desire to see her collaborating with Salman and Karan Johar. Later, in an interview, she was asked to share her thoughts on the same, she said, “SIGN ME UP! Both are so talented and I appreciate their work tremendously as artists. What I have noticed in the entertainment industry, is that it’s important to break rules and adopt a new concept or idea, to gain success. This has been my method for my success in growing to over 30 million interactive fans on social media across the world. So, whenever Bollywood is ready for me, I am too!”

Looks like Salman Khan has got the heroine of his next film.