Shikha Dhariwal June 29 2019, 11.23 am June 29 2019, 11.23 am

Ameesha Patel seems to be mired in legal trouble. Producer Ajay Singh, who is all set to release his Jimmy Shergil and Mahi Gill starrer film Family of Thakurganj, has moved to the Ranchi court against Ameesha Patel and her business partner Kuunal Groomer accusing the actress of fraud. If the actress fails to appear in the next hearing, Ranchi police may arrest her.

Ajay Singh claimed that the actress and her partner took Rs 2.50 crore from him to invest in their production house' first film Desi Magic and they had promised to return the money in a few months along with the interest and release profit.

In a conversation with News18India, the producer said "I invested my money on a profit basis commitment and we have done all the legal agreements. Ameesha Patel and her partner were supposed to return my money by June 2018 as per the agreement. They even issued me a cheque of Rs 3 crore. But it bounced and when I went back to them, they refused to return my money and also threatened me by showing Ameesha’s picture with some influential people. So then I moved to court to take legal help to get back my money. I had filed a complaint with Ranchi court alleging fraud and cheque bounce. Ranchi court had issued a summon in October 2018 to Ameesha and her partner to be present on June 17, 2019. But the actress didn’t receive the summon so now the court had contacted the Ranchi police to send a summon to Ameesha and Kuunal to be present on in Ranchi court on July 8, 2019 .”

Here's the copy of the summon.

The producer added further, "If Ameesha Patel and Kuunal will not appear on this hearing then Ranchi police has the legal authority to arrest them.”