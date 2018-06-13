Amidst a busy schedule, Alia Bhatt makes time to pamper herself

Actress Alia Bhatt is one of Bollywood's busiest actresses. Her professional and personal life are both on fire and no one's complaining. But a girl needs some 'treat yo-self' time and that's exactly what Alia did. She indulged herself to a pampering session at Kromakay Salon in Juhu on Tuesday. The place is a frequent visit for the Raazi actress as she was previously seen at the same venue along with mother, Soni Razdan. Looks like the star has finally decided to step out of her busy schedule for some me-time.

Alia looked her casual best, keeping it simple with her favourite ripped jeans and a plain tee. She teamed the look with a comfy silver and white sneakers and a black mini bag.

Well, besides grabbing the news for her spectacular performances in her films, she is also the talk of the town currently for her blossoming romance with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. While the pictures of the two attending Sonam Kapoor's wedding together got the rumour buzz louder, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor’s bracelet gift to Alia made it evident that there's something cooking between the two. Oh and let's not miss out on her recently getting spotted dining out with the Kapoor family.

Keeping the rumour buzz aside, Alia has a packed schedule with Kalank and Brahmastra in her kitty for now.