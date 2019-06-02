Darshana Devi June 02 2019, 3.30 pm June 02 2019, 3.30 pm

Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik made it to the headlines recently after reports of them separating emerged. The two dated for eight years and tied the knot in 2011. Speculations of them parting ways began after Avantika reportedly left Imran’s house with her daughter Imara and is said to be ‘currently staying with her family’. Amidst the rumours, she was seen having a fun time with her daughter on Sunday. It appears that the two went for a fitness challenge and pictures of the mother-daughter duo chilling in between their workout sessions have gone viral.

Avantika's Instagram stories were loaded with what their evening looked like. One of the stories see little Imara goofing around on the field and the tiny munchkin looks as cute as a button! There’s one video of hers which is sure to leave you smitten and wanting for more of them! It shows Avantika winning a fitness task and as she celebrates her win with the people around, the tiny tot comes to her mommy dearest with a little bottle of water, knowing that she must be exhausted after the task. How cute is that?

Take a look at Avantika-Imara’s warm camaraderie here:

Recently, Avantika’s mother Vandana Malik commented on the rumours of her daughter’s divorce. Although she rubbished the reports, she revealed that the couple is facing ‘some differences’. Speaking exclusively with us, she said, “We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there’s no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway.” When quizzed if there’s a probable divorce in the process, she added, “Absolutely not.”