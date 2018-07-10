Amidst RAPE allegations, Mithun Chakborty's son Mimoh's wedding to take place today

Actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay’s wedding, which was slated to take place on July 7, had to be cancelled after police arrived at the venue of his marriage, to carry out investigations. However, the latest reports now say that the couple, who registered their marriage on July 7, will be having their traditional wedding today (July 10).

Reportedly, the wedding ceremony of Mimoh and Madalsa will take place at Mithun’s plush hotel in Ooty.

“The couple and their families had a small celebration on July 7, after Mimoh secured bail. In fact, Mimoh and Madalsa’s marriage was registered on the same day, and a traditional wedding will take place today. A sangeet ceremony took place yesterday (Monday). The guest list was considerably shortened after the complaint,” a source told BT.

Mimoh and his mother Yogeeta Bali(who was named in the complaint too) were granted anticipatory bail by the Rohini court (Delhi) after the Bombay High Court rejected the duo’s bail plea. Meanwhile, the complainant’s lawyers Neeraj Gupta and Nisha Arora decided to appeal before the Delhi High Court claiming that the bail was granted at the very initial stage of the investigation.

“We will approach Delhi High Court against the said order. My client is under tremendous mental and physical torture,” stated Neeraj.

Let’s wait for more updates on the case, and even the wedding.