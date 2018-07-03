Amidst their holiday, SRK and Gauri enjoy some soccer time

Shah Rukh Khan has been holidaying in Barcelona with wife Gauri and children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Their pictures are slowly but surely taking over the internet and we are not complaining. The handsome family are taking over the streets of Barcelona and are getting sun kissed on the beach. But what’s a holiday without some fun and games, and by games we mean football games.

Clearly the World Cup fever does not spare anyone, not even Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri. It seems like the couple are headed to catch a soccer match. They are seen twinning in white clothes and black sunglasses. Indeed, the family is having a jolly good time, making fans jealous back home.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. In the movie, SRK will be seen essaying the role of a dwarf and the makers have already given us a glimpse of it through the teaser. This movie is slated to hit the screens this December. This movie reunites the trio after Jab Tak Hain Jaan.

Post Zero, SRK will begin work on a biopic on the life of Indian Air Force pilot Rakesh Sharma.