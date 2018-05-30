Amidst Veere Di Wedding promotions, Kareena Kapoor parties hard with her girl squad

Veere Di Wedding promotions are in full swing and the stars are on their toes hopping from one event to the other. But well, it seems, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one such lady who believes in ‘work hard, party harder’ funda. Last night, it was all about her girl squad for Bebo. So what if it was not a weekend, these Veeres need no reason to meet and chill.

Maliaka Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor let their hair down and partied hard to celebrate their friendship. The pictures are a proof that they had a very good time. And of course, how can they miss out on being the fashionable AF. Even though they were dressed in their comfy clothes, all the divas looked oh-so-glamorous. It’s damn difficult to take our eyes off them. And we bet, it would be difficult for you too.

Here check it out…

Courtesy: Instagram

Courtesy: Instagram

Courtesy: Instagram

Looks like you guys had so much of fun girls! Veeres for life, indeed. And now we are already craving for the weekend to meet our Veeres and party hard.

Talking about the film, produced by Anil Kapoor’s production house, Veere Di Wedding stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania apart from Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The film which is apparently not a chick flick is slated to release on June 1.