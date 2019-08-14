Priyanka Kaul August 14 2019, 10.24 am August 14 2019, 10.24 am

It is the moment for Bollywood’s two of the most talented actors- Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, and rightfully so. The two are now National Award winners and have made it big in the industry with nothing else but their talent and sheer hard work. While congratulatory wishes poured in for the two, veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan also extended their hearty compliments by sending them flower bouquets as a congratulatory gesture. Both the actors shared their bouquets on their social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana posted the picture of it on his twitter handle and had his own way to thank for it. Known for composing Hindi Shayris, the actor captioned it as, “इस सदी के महानायक से जब आपको राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार मिलने की उपलब्धि पर प्रशंसा मिलती है तो वह राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार से कम नहीं होती है।धन्यवाद अमिताभ sir, जया maam” The note sent by the Bachchan’s read, “Ayushmann. On your National Award, greetings and wishes for many more to follow. Love”

इस सदी के महानायक से जब आपको राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार मिलने की उपलब्धि पर प्रशंसा मिलती है तो वह राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार से कम नहीं होती है।धन्यवाद अमिताभ sir, जया maam 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SzR9ATRT0t — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 13, 2019

Vicky Kaushal also shared his yellow bunch of lilies on his Instagram story and captioned, “This means the world to me! Thank You Bachchan sir and Jaya Ma’am.” The note by the Bachchan’s for Kaushal was, “A most deserving national award. Love & greetings and many more to follow in time. Keep on the good work.”

Check out the story here:

Ayushmann bagged the national award for his movie Andhadhun, where he played a (pretending-to-be) blind pianist, who gets entangled in a series of problems as he witnesses a murder of a yesteryear actor. The movie was a Sriram Raghavan thriller and won accolades from the audience and critics alike for its storyline. The award is shared with Vicky Kaushal, for his performance in Aditya Dhar’s movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, which yet again hit the right chords with the people. The movie was based on the covert operation against a group of militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir in 2016, killing many soldiers.