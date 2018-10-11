Amitabh Bachchan 76th birthday: Hits out against sexual harassment

“Na toh main Tanushree Dutta hoon aur na he main Nana Patekar hoon,” Amitabh Bachchan’s words as he launched the trailer of his latest film Thugs Of Hindostan in Mumbai recently. The controversy around Dutta and Patekar had just resurfaced but Bachchan had refused to comment. The social media and others were not impressed considering Big B had been such a champion for the cause of women during the release of Pink in 2016.

On his 76th birthday though, Bachchan tweeted a link to an interview he gave to an anonymous reporter. And while the interview talks about how he hates birthdays and why he loves to live life to help others, Bachchan also touches upon the topic of sexual harassment at the workplace.

Excerpt from his interview reads, “No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour, or disorderly conduct; especially at her workplace. Such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities, and corrective measures be taken, either through filing complaints or a recourse to law. Discipline and civic, social and moral curriculums, should be adopted at a very early educational level. Women children and the weaker sections of our society are the most vulnerable. They need to be under special protective care. It has been most heartening to see women representations in most work vocations, on the increase in our country. It would be an unrepairable blemish if we are not able to provide them the welcome they deserve and the dignity of the security of their presence.”

Though Big B’s stand on recent #MeToo movement has come in a little late, he has always encouraged his granddaughters to be fearless. In a letter written to Aaradhya and Navya Naveli Nanda, Big B had adviced them that “Don’t live in the shadows of people’s judgement. Make your own choices in the light of your own wisdom. Don’t let anyone make you believe that the length of your skirt is a measure of your character.”

With #MeToo movement gaining momentum, quite a few big names are coming forward to fight this menace of sexual harassment at workplace. One of the biggest names taking a stand is Aamir Khan who has backed out of Moghul because its director Subhash Kapoor has been charged with sexual misconduct allegations by actress Geetika Tyagi.