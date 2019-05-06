Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s banter on cultural differences will leave you in splits

Onkar Kulkarni May 06 2019, 4.43 pm May 06 2019, 4.43 pm

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan certainly share a great father-son relationship. We have already seen that in the song Kajra Re, that starred the papa-beta duo along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The two showcased the similar banter on Monday as they interacted on social media. Amitabh seemed to be in a jovial mode as he cracked up a joke highlighting the differences between the Punjabi and Bengali communities. His joke got a reaction from son Abhishek who has the “blood of both – Punjabi and Bengali.”

In a post shared on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan wrote…

T 3155 - Cultural Differences : BENGALI : Aie ..! tummi jaano .. you knoww , aamaar Grandfather, he leeve for 96 years , 96 barosh .. aar he nebher yooz glasses - jaaano !? PUNJABI : O ji, mainnu pata ve .. I know .. mere family vich, THEY ALSO drink directly from bottle !! pic.twitter.com/OZBIcENlNS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 6, 2019

To this Abhishek had a prompt reply. He said, “Wait…. I have both – Punjabi and Bengali blood.” Abhishek is known to have savage replies for all his social media trolls but this is a first and we quite enjoy it.

Abhishek has always been in awe of his father and his performances as an actor. He once said that it becomes tough for him to take reviews from his father on his movies. On an episode of Koffee With Karan, Abhishek said, “It's very difficult. I have never said this, but it is. Because apart from being a co-star, a son, I'm also his biggest fan. And I genuinely say that. From the bottom of my heart, I believe that he is the greatest actor on earth. My father has always treated me like a friend. His favourite line is, 'I'm going to give it to you in the solar plexus.' He has always been brutally honest with me.”

Last seen in Manmarziyaan with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek is reportedly working on multiple films. He will be seen in Priyadarshan’s Rang Birangi, Ram Gopal Varma’s Arrest and Prabhu Deva’s Lefty. The actor was also supposed to work with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Gulab Jamun which is directed by Anurag Kashyap. However, as per news sources, the duo has walked out from the film.