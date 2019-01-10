Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to come together for Mani Ratnam’s next?

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were all set to team up for a film titled Gulab Jamun, but recent reports suggest that the two have opted out of the film. We are sure these reports have left fans quite sad. While we wait to see Abhishek and Aishwarya on the big screen together, here’s an update: Aishwarya will be teaming up with her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan in Mani Ratnam’s next which will be a big-budget historical flick.

A source told DNA, “It’s a big-budget historical drama, which is being planned on the lines of the Baahubali franchise. It’s likely to be a bilingual project and star several other big names from the South Indian film industry. Mani approached his muse Aishwarya for the female lead and she signed on the dotted line." Further talking about Big B being roped in for the film, the source said, "Mani has narrated the script to Amitji. He is taking his time to decide whether he would like to do it. A confirmation from his end is yet to come but he has liked the idea."

The movie is said to be an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical novel Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about making the movie a franchise, the source said, “There will be an ensemble cast. The actors have already been asked to give bulk dates and commit a few years to this film, as it will be made in several parts. The book has five volumes, but the makers are planning to conceptualise it as three instalments on screen.”

Big B and Aishwarya were last seen together in Ram Gopal Varma's 2008 release, Sarkar Raj. If the two collaborate for Mani’s film we will get to see them on silver after a gap of 11 years.