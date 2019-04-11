Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi to collaborate for an untitled thriller

Divya Ramnani April 11 2019, 4.17 pm April 11 2019, 4.17 pm

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is an all-rounder, give him the most ordinary role and he will make it both extraordinary and memorable. All thanks to his remarkable acting skills. However, it seems like the megastar has a special interest in thrillers. We aren’t saying that, but his current line of films give us a hint. It was only last month when Big B was seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s revenge thriller Badla. Now, his upcoming, too, is going to be a thriller. That’s pretty much not about this one, read on…

On Thursday, Bachchan took to his social media and revealed that he is going to team up with Murder actor, Emraan Hashmi for this untitled thriller. In his caption, Big B wrote that a long due commitment is finally going to take place and he is excited to be a part of this film, which is slated to hit the big screens on February 21, 2020. The film is going to be helmed by Rumi Jaffery, who has been previously associated with films like Coolie No 1, Chalte Chalte, Hero No 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Golmaal Returns, Judwaa… the list, to his credit, is too long.

Opening up on this project, Rumi revealed, “A film is a collaborative effort and when you have one of the best actors in front of the camera and a veteran producer behind the lens supporting you and leading all creative efforts, then making the film is a fantastic experience.”

This yet-to-be-titled film is will be produced be Anand Pandit of the Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, who said that he is very excited to work with the two of them. “My friendship with Mr Bachchan goes back a long way. I have not met any other actor who matches his skill and commitment. It is an honour to be a part of creating a film with him, and I have always admired Emraan’s body of work, so am looking forward to see him onscreen with the legend for the first time,” said Anand.