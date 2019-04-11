image
  3. Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi to collaborate for an untitled thriller

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi to collaborate for an untitled thriller

After Badla, Amitabh Bachchan all set for another thriller.

back
Amitabh BachchanBollywoodEmraan HashmiEntertainmentRumi Jaffrey
nextShah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', pics here!

within