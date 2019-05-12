Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre: Big B shares his look from the film

Darshana Devi May 12 2019, 5.17 pm May 12 2019, 5.17 pm

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan is bringing us one more mystery thriller titled Chehre, which teams him with actor Emraan Hashmi for the first time. For long, there have been speculations of the two collaborating for a movie until Hashmi took fans by surprise by finally announcing the name of the film just two days back. Now, it’s Big B who has unleashed his look from the Rumi Jafry directorial. Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, the superstar called the film ‘a long-standing commitment’ which is now ‘fructifying’.

The picture shows the 76-year-old sporting a long and thick white beard that is tied at the end. He is also donning a suit, a pair of glasses and a woollen cap on his head. The picture has him sitting on a plastic chair in the dark while looking into his phone. He also has some papers on his lap, which appears to be the script. Earlier, Emraan shared a picture of him with half his face covered with the clapperboard of the film. Through his caption, he shared how working with Senior Bachchan has been on his bucket list.

Take a look at Big B’s Twitter post here:

T 3161 - Another meter down .. started new film with Rumi Jafry .. "CHEHRE" .. a long standing commitment, now fructifying .. pic.twitter.com/MesZ15w8Yx — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 12, 2019

Here’s Emraan’s Instagram post:

Talking about the film, producer Anand Pandit earlier said in a statement, “Yes, we are delighted to announce ‘Chehre’ as the title of the film with Mr Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. We are extremely excited to commence the shoot from today and looking forward to seeing Mr Bachchan and Emraan onscreen for the first time.”

He also gave more insights into the movie during an earlier interaction with Mumbai Mirror by saying that it is ‘a mystery-thriller that revolves around a group of friends, some of whom are retired lawyers. They meet at a bungalow in Shimla and play a psychological game. It’s an intriguing story with Bachchan saab as one of the lawyers, while Emraan plays a business tycoon’.

Also starring Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakravorty, Siddhant Kapoor among others, the film is slated to be out on February 21 2020.