Amitabh Bachchan and family celebrate Holi by burning the Holika

Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan and his family celebrated the festival of colours in a traditional way by burning the Holika. As per the rituals, Holika is burnt a day before Holi and marks the beginning of the festival.

Senior Bachchan was joined in the festivities by wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, grand daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Big B took to social networking site Twitter to announce the same.

T 2730 - the Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the 'tilak' colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion 'gujiya' consumed .. pic.twitter.com/ns5inXLtYS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018

The family celebrated the festival by putting the customary tilak and consuming gujiya, the traditional sweet made during this festival.

Bachchan family celebrated the festival of colours in a sombre way this year. The Bollywood industry is staying away from big celebrations and parties due to the sudden demise of veteran actress Sridevi.

Abhishek Bachchan was missing from the celebrations as he is busy shooting for his upcoming film Manmarziyan. The film will be helmed by Anurag Kashyap.

Big B is known for starring in many Holi songs. 'Rang Barse' song from the hit film Silsila is on everyone's playlist on Holi. 'Holi Ke Din' song from the superhit film Sholay is an all time favourite. Also, his song 'Holi Khele Raghuveera' tops the list for many during this festival. The other hit songs played during this festival are 'Balam Pichkari' from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. 'Ang Se Ang Lagana' from the film Darr is also a famous hit among many others that Bollywood has delivered over the years.