Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut to star in R Balki’s next?

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut are en route to become co-actors. According to reports, filmmaker R Balki had approached Kangana to play the role of an amputee 'who reclaims her life after a freak accident' with the help of her mentor. Big B might be playing the role of her mentor in the film. But there is a slight twist in the tale.

“I approach Mr Bachchan every day for a film. But whatever you’re hearing now is not true, they are all rumours. There’s nothing on cards. The film people are talking about is not mine, but a friend’s. I’m just helping him do it, I’m not directly involved,” said Balki to PTI.

Kangana has never worked with senior Bachchan on a film. However, she did work with the senior actor for a commercial. According to reports, both actors are supposed to be signing the contract next week and an official announcement over the matter would be made later this month. A source told NDTV that Kangana will be requiring a two month long preparation to acclimitise to the body language of a disabled person.

Kangana is currently working on Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi which is slated for a release this August. Meanwhile, Bachchan is shooting for Thugs of Hindostan which is scheduled to release in Diwali 2018. He will also be co-starring with Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out. Amitabh and Rishi will reunite on screen after 27 years.​