Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Nanda-starrer ad pulled down!

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared screen space for the first time with daughter Shweta Nanda for an ad, and it was indeed a proud moment for the veteran star. However, the happiness was a short-lived one as the ad was pulled into a controversy and protests started. And now, the emotional advert has been pulled down by the jewellery brand.

The one-and-a-half minute-long advertisement which was recently released faced criticism from a bank union which said it was aimed at creating 'distrust' in the banking system. And after a lot of pressure and hullabaloo, the brand has now pulled down the video.

"We sincerely regret the inadvertent hurt caused and withdraw the advertisement from all media with immediate effect," Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, Ramesh Kalyanaraman said in a statement that was released.

He stated further, "We understand that the advertisement has hurt sentiments of some people including members of our esteemed banking community. Any such hurtful interpretation being drawn is unintended. We state that the creative advertisement was a work of fiction and not a reflection of banking employees at large. Along with crores of Indians, we acknowledge the valuable contribution of the banking community to our country."

Talking about the Union, All India Bank Officers' Confederation, an organisation claiming to have a membership of around 3,20,000 officers, threatened to sue Kalyan Jewellers accusing it of "casting aspersion and hurting the sentiments of millions of personnel" through the advertisement.

AIBOC general secretary Soumya Datta had alleged that the theme, tone and tenor of the advertisement were "disgusting, derogatory, to say the least and is aimed to create distrust in the banking system, for pure commercial gain." However, Kalyan Jewellers had rejected the allegation, saying it was "pure fiction".

Well, the debut of Shweta Nanda surely did not go the way it was expected to be.