Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla finally has a release date!

Finally, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla has got a release date. The movie is slated to hit the screens on March 8, 2019. Red Chillies Entertainment, which is producing the film sent out a tweet announcing the release date.

The shoot of the film was recently wrapped up in Glasgow, Scotland where the entire cast and crew had been shooting for a while. In an interview, Taapsee had spoken about her character and said, “It’s slightly more glamorized character than my earlier characters which I have played but it is not on the lines of my glamorous role in ‘Judwaa 2’. It’s a Sujoy Ghosh film, so there will not be only glamorous side to my character but it will be much more than that. It is going to be a very powerful role again.”

The actress reunites with Big B after the critically acclaimed Pink which brought her into the limelight. Badla is a murder mystery which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Sunil Kheterpal.

Speaking of Taapsee’s other projects, she will be seen in Manmarziyaan that also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal and in a Telugu film called Neevevaroo. Big B, on the other hand, will be seen in Thugs of Hindostan which features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in it and Brahmastra which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.