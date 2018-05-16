Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's next to go on floors in June?

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu were last seen together in Shoojit Sircar's film titled Pink. Their performances were appreciated by the critics and the audience. The duo are now set to reunite for Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller tentatively titled 'Badla'. A source had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "“The film produced by Sunir Kheterpal is tentatively titled Badla. Mr Bachchan has liked the script but is yet to sign on the dotted line but Taapsee has already committed to the project. The makers have already started work on the prep.

The film is reportedly the official remake of the 2016 Spanish film, Contratiempo, also known as The Invisible Guest.

In latest developments, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the film is all set to go on floors in June this year. "It is a month-long schedule and they will be filming in London and Scotland. The film is a murder mystery which revolves around the duo and Taapsee’s love interest who is a businessman, " a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Sujoy Ghosh had earlier worked with senior Bachchan in his 2009 film, Aladin. The film also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Big B is currently busy with Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film is scheduled to hit the screens this Diwali. He is also busy working on Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat. Taapsee recently wrapped up the shoot of Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziya also starring Abhishek Bachchan.