Amitabh Bachchan, Ash, Priyanka and Deepika among World’s Most Admired in 2018

BJP supremo and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been named as the eighth most-admired man on earth with Microsoft founder Bill Gates on top in a list of 20 people compiled by YouGov after interviewing more than 37,000 people in 35 countries, including India. On the female counterpart of the ‘World’s most admired people in 2018’ list, Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai makes it to the 11th position, with Angelina Jolie ranked as the world’s most admired woman in the annual study once again.

Narendra Modi has been a prominent face among the international leaders across the globe owing to his frequent trips to different countries to meet several international leaders. Another Indian man featured in this list is Amitabh Bachchan, ranked at number nine. We all know that the global superstar and cinema thespian enjoys tremendous universal appeal and fanatic popularity across the globe. Millions consider him as one of the greatest icons of the Indian film industry and the fact is proved once again with his presence in the top ten list of the World.

While Aishwarya found a spot on the list, other prominent Indian women too made a mark. The list includes Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, ranked at 12th and 13th position respectively. This probably comes on the back of their immense global popularity, which has only increased over the years. All the three actresses are not just restricted to working in Bollywood and have even ventured into Hollywood. In fact, Aishwarya was one of the first actresses from Bollywood to do so. And it’s not just acting they’re involved in and have been actively involved in various social initiatives as well. It’s indeed a special moment as the list consists some of the most influential names like Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Queen Elizabeth II, Hilary Clinton, Emma Watson and Malala Yousafzai.

Check out the full list here:

Courtesy: YouGov